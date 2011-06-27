  1. Home
Used 1994 Volvo 960 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 960
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.0/501.4 mi.297.0/455.4 mi.327.0/501.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.19.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.9 l2.9 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.6 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.189.3 in.191.7 in.
Curb weight3490 lbs.3460 lbs.3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.56.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno75 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Red
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
