Estimated values
1994 Volvo 960 Level II 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,168
|$1,522
|Clean
|$458
|$1,043
|$1,359
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,034
|Rough
|$233
|$543
|$709
Estimated values
1994 Volvo 960 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,168
|$1,522
|Clean
|$458
|$1,043
|$1,359
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,034
|Rough
|$233
|$543
|$709
Estimated values
1994 Volvo 960 Level II 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,168
|$1,522
|Clean
|$458
|$1,043
|$1,359
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,034
|Rough
|$233
|$543
|$709