  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 960
  4. Used 1993 Volvo 960
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Volvo 960 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 960
Overview
See 960 Inventory
See 960 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.0/501.4 mi.327.0/501.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.9 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.189.3 in.
Curb weight3460 lbs.3370 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.no
Height55.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Red
  • Black
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
See 960 InventorySee 960 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Volvo 960 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles