Used 1992 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews
10 yrs old, still beats any US made car
I've had my 960 wagon for a few years and the only problems I've had have been caused by mechanics who lacked the intelligence needed to get the job done right the first time. After 10 model years, it is superior to just about every new car available for under $40K. It's the ultimate road trip car, and works suprisingly well in the winter with a round of snow tires. The paint job on this car is outstanding too.
Evolution?
You would think that after building this car for soo many years that Volvo would have paid more attention to the details. The same switches that failed on my 86 740 wagon failed again on my 92 960 wagon. The electrical demons under the hood came back ten fold on this model and I had to endure poorer performance from a six cylinder engine than I had from my old four banger. Doesn't Volvo have any engineers left that look at these long term problems and actually address some of them?
1992 965 Afordable Safety & luxury
The last of the rear wheel drive volvo (later called S/V90) Truely a perfect combination of power and comfort. Smooth inline 6 aluminum engine producing 200HP (1995+models dropped to 180HP -cam profile changed to higher torque at lower RPM) The nivomats suspention provides supirior ride quality even with a full load (1030LBS) Priority maintainance:Timming belt (30K)!!!! Anwsers at www*brickboard*com
What Junk
I will never buy a volvo again. I don't know why everyone thinks they're such great cars. In less than 6 months at 76,000 I had to replace blown heater lines, the bearing that holds the drive shaft (so it wouldn't bang against the bottom of the car), a blown head gasket (stupid aluminum engine), and an endless headache of electrical problems: power roof switch, dash lights going out, and drivers side heated seat stopped heating. Under the hood the electrical is crap, too. The interior quality is crap, too. The trim would come loose and it had tons of squeeks and rattles.
Like a rock
I have newer cars but I always prefer this car, it's fast but would never draw attention to the cops. My dogs love it because it's not so high off the ground easy to get into. It runs along at 80+ like a Mercedes without the Mercedes non sense of sky high repair bills.
