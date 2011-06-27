  1. Home
Used 1992 Volvo 960 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/379.2 mi.348.8/523.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm197 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l2.9 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.no
Length189.3 in.191.7 in.
Curb weight3370 lbs.3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
