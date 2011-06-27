Used 1992 Volvo 960 Consumer Reviews
It keeps on ticking
I have had this car since 2002. It has 250,000 on it now. I purchased it at 176,000. The major problem is the timing belt change every 30,000. I have done 3 so far. I also had to replace the compressor when I purchased it. Recently I had to replace tubing leading to the gas tank because it was leaking gas. Other than that it has been routine maintenance. It is the best car I have ever had. Now I have to add a quart between oil changes which is not bad for a 250K car. I hope I can buy another 960 used with low mileage when this one goes down. I am hoping to make it to 300K.
Best one made
I have tried and tried to find something wrong with this car and, although it was entirely my fault, i have found only one: the timing belt needs to be changed every 53,000Km, which is fine, assuming your previous owner has done this, however, if it is not replaced and breaks, your valves and cylinders will continue to move out of time, which will send your pistons right into your valves. So far this has cost me 6 months without my 960 (due to financial difficulty) 2 of those it has been worked on. It has only cost me about $1500(US) to replace my head and a few gaskets, its worth it.
10 yrs old, still beats any US made car
I've had my 960 wagon for a few years and the only problems I've had have been caused by mechanics who lacked the intelligence needed to get the job done right the first time. After 10 model years, it is superior to just about every new car available for under $40K. It's the ultimate road trip car, and works suprisingly well in the winter with a round of snow tires. The paint job on this car is outstanding too.
Evolution?
You would think that after building this car for soo many years that Volvo would have paid more attention to the details. The same switches that failed on my 86 740 wagon failed again on my 92 960 wagon. The electrical demons under the hood came back ten fold on this model and I had to endure poorer performance from a six cylinder engine than I had from my old four banger. Doesn't Volvo have any engineers left that look at these long term problems and actually address some of them?
Volvo 960
This is a great car.
