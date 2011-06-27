Estimated values
1992 Volvo 960 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,164
|$1,517
|Clean
|$456
|$1,039
|$1,355
|Average
|$344
|$790
|$1,031
|Rough
|$232
|$541
|$706
