Used 1995 Volvo 940 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight3283 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Red
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
