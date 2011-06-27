  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 940
  4. Used 1995 Volvo 940
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Volvo 940 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 940
Overview
See 940 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Red
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • White
See 940 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Volvo 940 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles