  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 940
  4. Used 1995 Volvo 940
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Volvo 940 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 940
Overview
See 940 Inventory
See 940 Inventory
See 940 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192019
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/24 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.336.6/475.2 mi.336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG192019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.nono
Length189.3 in.191.7 in.191.7 in.
Curb weight3283 lbs.3208 lbs.3208 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height56.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Red
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Red
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • White
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
See 940 InventorySee 940 InventorySee 940 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Volvo 940 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles