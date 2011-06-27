Used 1993 Volvo 940 Wagon Consumer Reviews

300K + & Still Going eshipman , 05/12/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We have over 300,000 miles on our 940. It has been the best car I have ever owned. It's a bit long in the tooth now, but perfect for my son to drive. We bought it used in '96 with 30K. No major issues. We have always kept up maint., I will buy another olvo soon! Report Abuse

Best built car I have owned Jim , 09/12/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a Mommy mobile after our first child was born. She is now looking forward to "inheriting" this car. This is by far the best built car we have ever owned. At 233,000 miles it is still going strong with barely anything more than routine maintenance. In that time we have replaced a few window switches, radiator, hoses, water pump,heater control valve, OD relay and sunroof motor, everything else is normal tuneup and wear items. If Volvo still made them I would buy a new one. They are simple and utilitarian in terms of luxuries. Easy to drive handles well in parking lots, traffic and on twisty roads. Great in rain and snow too. This car has become one of the family.

Slow, but comfortable bauch , 05/15/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My mom bought this car back in 1997 and now its getting passed onto me as I am getting my license. It has around 135,000 so it has been driven quite a bit. The car has had several problems mostly involving the cooling system. It's gone through 3 water pumps and 2 radiators. A LOT of the car is plastic and that plastic is becoming brittle and breaking. AC doesn't work anymore. It is a tank in terms of safety though, although I don't feel safe in the event of a side impact as there are no side air bags. Overall, its a slow, mostly reliable car. I plan on moving on from the car as soon as possible as I just don't trust it. I really don't know why, but I don't.

The Volvo 940, A Sherman Tank Christian , 07/18/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car, though not a track star, is one of the most reliable vehicles i've ever known. It only had 1 owner before me, my parents and i bought it from them in 2008 with 206,000 miles on it. This thing ran great. Fuel mileage not exactly desirable but when you get into a crash, as i recently did, this thing holds up like no other. The interior was great, engine and tranny very reliable and smooth. My major gripe is the power. only 114 horses...really. The paint held up until the day it was totaled and so did everything else. At 219,000 miles i was robbed of this vehicle by a careless driver. I think it could have made i to 300,000 miles. If you maintain it, it will take care of you.