Used 1993 Volvo 940 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3073 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Red
  • Black
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
