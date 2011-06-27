Used 1993 Volvo 940 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3073 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
