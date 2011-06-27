  1. Home
Used 1993 Volvo 940 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 940
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202019
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/25 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/495.0 mi.336.6/495.0 mi.336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG202019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.191.7 in.189.3 in.
Curb weight3073 lbs.3073 lbs.3194 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
