Used 1991 Volvo 940 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 940
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg17/20 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/347.6 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.252.8/347.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5700 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Curb weight3009 lbs.3135 lbs.3135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
