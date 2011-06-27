Used 1991 Volvo 940 Consumer Reviews

GREAT car - very reliable Eric TG , 12/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was (and is) our first Volvo purchase. we bought it used at 60,000 miles. Were worried about turbo going out at 120K, etc. We are now at 169,000 miles with almost NO problems. (the power antenna broke and the brakes need frequent replacing because of weight of car). But otherwise, incredibly reliable, comfortable. We are due for an upgrade but just can't seem to say goodbye to such a great car. Report Abuse

940SE Wagon CGF , 07/15/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Was bought in 1998 as a salvage car. Been hit from the side, but was undamaged otherwise; Volvo repairman restored it and sold it at a great price. As it's gotten older there've been more repairs, mostly for things that have worn out. Air conditioning and tape deck no longer work and there are problems with the door-locking system. On the other hand, the int/ext still look great and it's a very solid car with 147K miles on it, and no sign of turbo problems. With regard to the turbo, we've been religious about running the engine for a bit after parking,& have serviced it regularly. Plan to keep it until it dies--repair is still less expensive than new.

Great Comfort, Reliability, Safety bons , 04/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a well-built car. Providing great comfort, excellent reliability, and legendary safety, what Volvo are known for. I'm very impressed with the roominess and driver's visibility of the road inside the Volvo. Its turning circle is extremely small. The car is running at 190,000 miles with absolutely no sign of any mechanical problems. And my wife admitted that it has a smoother ride than her 1999 Camry at 40,000 miles

Classic car but has flaws tony89 , 06/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought a '91 940 Turbo from a family friend who took very well of his cars, and we continued the regular maintenance. It is a heavy car, which is safe but hard on gas and acceleration. It was disaster to drive when gas was $4+ a gallon. Currently there are a lot of things wrong: interior roof covering is falling apart, the odometer stopped working at 160k, the turbo is stuck on, etc. And I've been stranded 3 times in the past few months from a range of engine problems. Now the engine dies at 50+mph, apparently from a blown converter. I am selling it because it is no longer worth the money put into it. These issues are a shame, because I love the look and design of this early 90s Volvo.