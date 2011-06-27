Used 1997 Volvo 850 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/501.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Regent Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Red
  • White
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Metallic
