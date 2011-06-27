  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1997 Volvo 850
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Volvo 850 GLT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 850
Overview
See 850 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque191 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Metallic
  • Regent Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Red
See 850 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Volvo 850 GLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles