Used 1997 Volvo 850 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/463.2 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm240 hp @ 5600 rpm222 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.34.5 ft.34.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.4 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.9 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.185.4 in.183.5 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.3387 lbs.3278 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.37.1 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.56.9 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum towing capacityno3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Ground clearanceno6.2 in.6.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Gold Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Black
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Regent Red Metallic
