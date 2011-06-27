  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1996 Volvo 850
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Volvo 850 GLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 850
Overview
See 850 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/501.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3242 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
See 850 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Volvo 850 GLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles