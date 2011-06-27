  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1995 Volvo 850
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Volvo 850 T5R Features & Specs

More about the 1995 850
Overview
See 850 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Measurements
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Length185.4 in.
Width69.3 in.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
See 850 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Volvo 850 T5R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles