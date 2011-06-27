  1. Home
Used 1994 Volvo 850 GLTS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/501.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
