Used 1994 Volvo 850 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 850
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
