Used 1994 Volvo 850 Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned kfluharty , 08/08/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Don't let the miles scare you when you are looking for a used Volvo. Mine had 152,000 miles on it when I bought it. Just passed 230,000 and this thing still runs and drives like a new car. She's built like a tank. Regular maintenance and the odd sensor or ball joint and this thing will run forever. FOLLOW THE VOLVO RECOMMENDED MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE!! I bought this car used 3 years ago after it was recommended by 3 different people. I have owned over 25 cars including Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans, Jeeps, a Ford, several GM products, and a BMW and this one is BY FAR the best vehicle I've ever owned. My friends kept telling me "Once you own a Volvo, you'll never own another car. They were right.

A Good Car...all in all Joe , 05/12/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful has 137k, bought with 103k. Problems: - Throttle body hose, mass airflow meter, and spark plugs (about $700) at 129k - New ceramic brakes and rotors ($475) -New wiper/cruise control stock (replaced on my own at $35) Benefits: - Very comfortable car, perfect for long trips! - 26-30mpg highway - Rear seats fold flat...and passenger seat. It can sleep somebody in there!

volvo 850 turbo jamesmcsweeney , 02/15/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a volvo 850 turbo since 2005 and I have fond it a very comfortable car to drive it has a lot of power and with a proper tune up its very fast .its also nimble in traffic .Yes you have to put premiuim gas in it but that is a small sacrifice for the power you are getting . all in all I love this car .

Great car seashell , 10/20/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the car because of the safety features. Luckily they've never been tested. The drivers seat is the most comfortable seat as was my 240. It gets decent mileage 22 to 25 (includes some highway driving). I don't like the price of the 30K service work but it's never let me down. The finish has held up great with waxing twice a year. The antenna has gotten bent in car washes and had to be replaced. I wish the new ones had as much room. I do ocassionally have to tighten the nut on the windshield washer arm. Overall it has been good to me.