Used 1993 Volvo 850 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/521.1 mi.347.4/521.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm162 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6200 rpm168 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.33 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.183.5 in.
Curb weight3187 lbs.3187 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Red
  • White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
