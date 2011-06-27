  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 780
  4. Used 1990 Volvo 780
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Volvo 780 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 780
Overview
See 780 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5100 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Shell White
  • Sand Beige
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
See 780 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Volvo 780 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles