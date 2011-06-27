Used 1990 Volvo 780 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 5100 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Dark Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige
  • Red
  • Black
  • Medium Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
