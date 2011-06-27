  1. Home
Used 1990 Volvo 780 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG1717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/316.0 mi.315.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG1717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm193 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.8 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5100 rpm144 hp @ 5100 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Shell White
  • Sand Beige
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
