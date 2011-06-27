Used 1990 Volvo 780 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.8/316.0 mi.
|315.0/399.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|193 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5100 rpm
|144 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.8 in.
|188.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3415 lbs.
|3415 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.1 in.
|4.1 in.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|109.1 in.
|109.1 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 780
Related Used 1990 Volvo 780 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020