Used 1990 Volvo 780 Coupe Consumer Reviews

1990 Volvo 780 Bertone Matthew A Paulauskas , 12/11/2002 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Prior to purchasing this Volvo I knew very little about thier cars. I did a little research and found out that the car I was buying was not just a Volvo but also a Bertone. For anyone not familiar with Bertone, it is an Italian car designer who designs and hand builds only a handful of European cars. 8500 were built of this particular model over five years. The car was built from 1986 until 1990(several '90 Bertones were carried over to '91). It is a rock-solid car with an extremely comfortable ride and interior. This car was around $38,000 when it was new in '86 and is, as far as I'm concerned, still worth every penny today.

What Bargains DallasCarguy , 11/25/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Love this car. All the looks of a Maserati, Ferrari or other Italian 4 seater with Volvo reliability. Mine was owned by a Volvo tech who shaved the head & rebuilt everything from suspension to new nivomat shocks. I paid 5000 dollars for this car and feel like it was a bargain. MSRP in 90 on this car was around 42k. The total built over all the years includes v-6, turbo 4 cyl, turbo diesel, and twin cam turbos. I think the turbo 4 is the best of the bunch. I have a 240 Volvo with 488,000 miles with the same basic motor. People ask what it is, say they have never seen one & how they love the car. The 90 & up turbos used the Mitsubishi turbo, so less lag. All around great car.

These are amazing cars!! ian , 07/16/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Not sure why the 780 Bertone has been so overlooked. ipd in Oregon can provide performance parts to suit your tastes. Everyone who rides in my car (front or back) remarks on the supple ride. Sure it's modified but even when it was stock, it was a very regal handler. Very consistent with no surprises. I bought my girlfriend one and she loves it. I have no plans to sell mine ever. These are not cheap cars. They are very rare and have as my girfriend says "elegant" lines. I'd buy another if it was well maintained.

1989 Volvo 780 Bertone Turbo Patty Vollen-Togo , 06/17/2018 Turbo 2dr Coupe 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is a tank, luxury that was built to last. This particular model is for Volvo enthusiasts, Italian Swedish, only a few thousand made, and the chosen car for its CEO at the time of production. I am it's 2nd owner, I have had this beauty for 11 years, only put 40k miles on it. This car is pristine inside & out. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value