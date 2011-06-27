Used 1990 Volvo 760 Wagon Consumer Reviews

90 760 volvo walt thompson , 07/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will. Report Abuse

Awesome vehicle! Kimberly , 04/25/2016 GLE Turbo 4dr Wagon 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a great daily use vehicle. Very reliable and well taken care of. Love the comfort and the large interior! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

1990 760 Turbo Wagon Diana , 11/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm the second owner of my "Goldie" but I bought it with only 14K miles on it. I've run it to the ground, now having 188,680 miles on it today. I've replaced the turbo, (another reviewer said about 150K and that was about right) but the $1700 it cost me was still better than a new car! Can fit a full 4X8 sheet of plywood in the back, or two dog crates + luggage. Kids love the comfort, great on long trips. Good solid road car with comfort plus work- horse capability. Pockets built into the back of the front seats are great for kids. Someday I'll get a van, but not till my wagon is unfixable!

Love my $100.00 Volvo! Greg , 12/22/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I found it at an auto auction and nobody would bid on it because the interior had been trashed by the former ski bum owners. Mechanically the car was taken good care of but the interior suffered greatly. After a good cleaning and a pair of $50.00 wrecking yard leather seats the car is great. It has 219,000 miles on it and runs and drives perfectly. The turbo was replaced by the previous owners along with several other items. It's a very good solid car that is very comfortable to drive. The performance of this 4 cyl. engine is amazing for such a heavy car. This car is worth putting money into because I know it will last me for quite some time and still retain it's value.