Used 1990 Volvo 760 Wagon Consumer Reviews
90 760 volvo
never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will.
Awesome vehicle!
This car is a great daily use vehicle. Very reliable and well taken care of. Love the comfort and the large interior!
1990 760 Turbo Wagon
I'm the second owner of my "Goldie" but I bought it with only 14K miles on it. I've run it to the ground, now having 188,680 miles on it today. I've replaced the turbo, (another reviewer said about 150K and that was about right) but the $1700 it cost me was still better than a new car! Can fit a full 4X8 sheet of plywood in the back, or two dog crates + luggage. Kids love the comfort, great on long trips. Good solid road car with comfort plus work- horse capability. Pockets built into the back of the front seats are great for kids. Someday I'll get a van, but not till my wagon is unfixable!
Love my $100.00 Volvo!
I found it at an auto auction and nobody would bid on it because the interior had been trashed by the former ski bum owners. Mechanically the car was taken good care of but the interior suffered greatly. After a good cleaning and a pair of $50.00 wrecking yard leather seats the car is great. It has 219,000 miles on it and runs and drives perfectly. The turbo was replaced by the previous owners along with several other items. It's a very good solid car that is very comfortable to drive. The performance of this 4 cyl. engine is amazing for such a heavy car. This car is worth putting money into because I know it will last me for quite some time and still retain it's value.
One of the best cars ever built
I have the 1987 760 wagon - same as the 1990. For being 20 years old, this car drives great. Gear change is a little rough, gas mileage could be better, and some small electronics need to be replaced, but in all honesty none of that matters. It's possibly one of the safest cars ever built - even without airbags, the paint is literally impossible to rust off, it has almost 200,000 miles, yet still goes 0-60 in 8 seconds thanks to the turbo - which is awesome. The seats are super comfortable, and has all the conveniences of a modern car - power everything, heated everything, awesome stereo for being only 4 speakers - i could go on. if you get a chance to buy a 700 series volvo - do it.
