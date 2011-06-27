Used 1990 Volvo 760 GLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Red
  • Sand Beige
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
