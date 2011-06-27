Used 1990 Volvo 760 GLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Wine Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sand Beige
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
