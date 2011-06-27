  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 760
  4. Used 1990 Volvo 760
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Volvo 760 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 760
Overview
See 760 Inventory
See 760 Inventory
See 760 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg16/20 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/399.0 mi.336.0/420.0 mi.252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.8 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 5100 rpm162 hp @ 4000 rpm162 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.3305 lbs.3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.39.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shell White
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Sand Beige
  • Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • Wine Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sand Beige
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • White
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Red
  • Sand Beige
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
See 760 InventorySee 760 InventorySee 760 Inventory

Related Used 1990 Volvo 760 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles