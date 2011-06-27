Used 1992 Volvo 740 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best value older used car
Very safe, reliable, comfortable, roomy and practical! About 26 freeway mpg and 19 city. High build quality, roomy as a modern suv & scan design! Only a few black boxes to go bad and cheap to insure! Collectible now! 1992 best year-has SIPS, geared taller and later engine & features!
the best
i am on the road 5 to 6 days per week and have had these predictable vehicles since the early 80's. what i am sure of from exposure, is that if i ever get into an acident, i will walk away and live to talk about it. these cars are very predictable and reliable, and no they are NOT expensive to maintain or repair. but please do yourself a huge favor and search out a repair facility/dealer who does know these cars and or LIKES to work on them. i have found this to the best advice i have ever been given in my many years behind the wheel. don,t ever be apprehensive about these cars, just find the one you like get your best price and drive it! you'll never where it out, this is my 2nd HIGH mileage volvo
92 volvo gl wagon
I bought this car used and have had it for 8 years. While there have been minor problems as with any car, it has been an outstanding vehicle and my mechanic says it can go another 60,000 miles.
Volvo Rocks- an excellent automobile
I bought this car used and it still looks and runs like new (well, not quite but it's still great.) Plenty of power, excellent quality on inside and out, mechanically reliable, built like a tank! Negatives: repairs are very expensive. You are getting a great car when buying used, but PLAN on $1500 to $2000 a year in repairs. Best Part: watching other drivers faces as they watch an older Volvo station wagon kick in it's turbo and leave them in the dust.
272K
Bought this car used in 1998 with 163K on it. I drive it daily and it now has 272K on it. It does eat brakes but I drive it hard. Solved most of the brake problems by installing cross drilled ventilated racing brake rotors and matching racing pads. The front struts blew recently out, and I had to rebuild most of the front end. It now drives like you are on rails! I use Mobil 1 Synthetic oil only with a Mann filter change every 5,000 miles. The engine still runs strong and has never been opened for any major repairs. The way the interior is designed you can put just about anything inside or on top. A comfortable, reliable work horse. They really don't make them like this anymore!
