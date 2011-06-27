  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 740
  4. Used 1991 Volvo 740
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Volvo 740 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 740
Overview
See 740 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight3082 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
See 740 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Volvo 740 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles