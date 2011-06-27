  1. Home
Used 1991 Volvo 740 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
