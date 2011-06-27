Used 1991 Volvo 740 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG201820
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg17/20 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG201820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.6 in.37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.3082 lbs.2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.56.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno75 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
