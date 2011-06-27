Used 1991 Volvo 740 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|18
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|284.4/379.2 mi.
|268.6/316.0 mi.
|284.4/379.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|18
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
|195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|114 hp @ 5400 rpm
|162 hp @ 4800 rpm
|162 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.3 in.
|189.3 in.
|189.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2954 lbs.
|3082 lbs.
|2954 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.8 cu.ft.
|39.3 cu.ft.
|16.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.1 in.
|4.1 in.
|4.1 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|109.1 in.
|109.1 in.
|109.1 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|75 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
