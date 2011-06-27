  1. Home
Used 1990 Volvo 740 GLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3029 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige
  • Black
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Medium Blue
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red
