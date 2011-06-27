Used 1990 Volvo 740 GL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Shell White
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Red
  • White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige
  • Black
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
