Used 1993 Volvo 240 Sedan Consumer Reviews
If you find one, no rust, buy it !!!!!!!
I've had 4 BRICKS, '90-240-wagon, '99-XC, '04-XC and just last week a '93-240 Classic 4dr sdn. Total mileage to date 650K, yes six hundred and fifty thousand miles...You can't beat these cars not even with a big stick...all the woman in this family drive them and swear by them! Only problem is if your over 6'tall it's a struggle to get in and out of. beware RUST! No rust...undercoat and clean out drainage ports. Buy um while you can find them! That's a fact Jack!
There are better looking cars
There are certainly sexier cars on the the road than Volvo's classic 240 sedan, but few will ever match the reliability and peace of mind you get while driving the 240. The car is built so well that even at 214k miles, it still feels new.
I'd Buy Another
When I bought my '93 240 from a private party it needed brakes, muffler, tires, battery, some a/c work and a general tuneup (plugs, filters, etc., but no major engine or tranny work was required). Now I routinely get 24-26 mpg @ 70 mph, mostly hiway miles. The car feels strong, maintains whatever speed I dial in, handles without surprises, and while is not the most fun ride, will take me where I want to go comfortably & safely. Two plusses: driver's seat position is excellent for a short person, easy to work on. Downside: while parts are easy to get, they are somewhat pricier than similar parts for a domestic. If you require a dependable, comfortable daily driver, consider this older Volvo.
My 240
Reliable but outdated styling. Very loud and poor performing A/C if you live in warmer climates. Excellent and fast heating for cooler climates. Poor acceleration but handles on roads very well.
The Work Horse
I bought this car in 2010 as a second car and has ended up being the best car ive ever owned and ive had new cars...24 years old and still going strong keeps up with all the new cars on the fwy and often passes them going up hill! Reliable reliable reliable if u find one its worth the price! March 27 2018 Still going strong!!!!!
