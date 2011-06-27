Used 1992 Volvo 240 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Swedish Washer/Dryer Mary , 05/15/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful As mentioned earlier, find a good local mechanic to fix this car and stay away from the dealer or prepare to be taken to the cleaners! You may run into oil leak troubles with this model. Mine's been leaking slowly for five years and five different mechanics have been unable to fix it except for very short stretches. I paid $4K for this car when it had 70K original miles. Not a bad deal but I've put at least $5K into it over six years so it's affectionately known as the $9,000 washer/dryer. This car isn't cheap to fix but overall it's been reliable (no major repairs and it's going on 209K miles)! The single most expensive repair bill was $1,300 for various items around 150K miles. Report Abuse

600,000 and still running strong dvonohlerking , 09/21/2012 8 of 14 people found this review helpful This car will not die on you if you take care of it.... well... even if you dont it probably still wont die... this car can go faster than you EVER need a car to go, and its fuel economy is amazing considering its a hunk of metal.( i get about 28 to the gallon) Best part. they sell for cheap! lots of people who get them, sell them simpely because they have a flat tire, a fuse blows, spark plugs get old, or they get a newer car. seriously changing your oil and occationally checking your fluids, is all this car seems to need.

My Swedish Tank The Jenny , 09/13/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful The 240-series Volvos were being produced for over 25 years. It's a simple and reliable car, whose design was perfected over time. Not a flashy car, but a very reliable one that will take all your abuse and keep coming back for more.

10 years later, still love this old car. Matt , 03/05/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second 240. I have driven the car over 100,000 (it has 177K 3/06) with only minimal problems (one bad fuse, an idling problem, warped rotors, broken door pockets, had to replace factory radio and speakers). We have an independent Volvo mechanic in Kingsport who keeps her on the road. This is not a fast car but it keeps up with traffic pretty well considering its weight and its 4cyl engine. This car is perfect for persons who want something safe to drive and enjoy driving something a little different. If you are knowledgable with auto repair, you'll find that the 240 is easy to maintain. The AC stinks and robs what little horsepower you have.