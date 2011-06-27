  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 240
  4. Used 1991 Volvo 240
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Volvo 240 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 240
Overview
See 240 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3051 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Wine Red
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
See 240 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Volvo 240 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles