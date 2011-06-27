  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 240
  4. Used 1990 Volvo 240
  5. Used 1990 Volvo 240 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Volvo 240 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 240
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
21 reviews
Write a review
See all 240s for sale
List Price Estimate
$760 - $1,859
Used 240 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Daughter is alive

Bill, 10/05/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

In January of 1998 my daughter was driving home on RT 15. Coming down off Steam Vally MT. IN Trout Run, Pa..Weather was snowy and wet. She tried to pass tractor trailer,and when she started to pass the rear dules the right front tire blew, causing the car to be pulled under the trailer. The tractor pulled the trailer over the car and kept right on going. The trailer spit the car into the guard rails. My daughter had time to lay down across the front seat. She walked away from the accident.. The investigating Pa. State Trooper looked at my daughter and said if you had been anything but a Volvo you would be dead.. God Bless Volvo TR OUT RUN pa.

Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned

dwags240, 01/16/2014
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I lucked out and had a family friend that sold me their 90 240 Wagon DL for a great deal. One owner, highway miles (now 306,000) and no dents or rust. I had to put some work into it as far as replacing oil filters, power window motor, etc but it runs like a champ. I get more compliments on this car then my partner who has a 2013 volvo c30R. It is a true classic and volvo did not slack when building and designing it. I use the midgrade/premium to keep her healthy and running good. I would recommend this car to anyone who is looking for a classic reliable car. Surprisingly with it being rear wheel drive it is a tank in the snow because of how heavy and I get everywhere I need too!!

Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned!!

Ken Green, 02/13/2016
DL 4dr Wagon
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drove my Volvo DL wagon for 25 years, until some kid made an illegal turn in front of me and wrecked my car. I was able to drive my steel Volvo home and was uninjured. His nose was injured and his newer plastic Nissan was a pile of confetti in the roadway. The cost to repair my car was much higher than the book value of the car, so I had to accept the insurance offer, which was actually very good. But it broke my heart having to part with my trusty Volvo, knowing it was headed to the scrap yard. It's 2 years later and I have been asked to update this. What's to update? The car is dead and gone. :( It's now three years later, and I've been asked again. I suspect my wonderful, dear departed Volvo was shipped to an Asian country, where it was stripped, melted down and shipped back as a Kia or Hundai. That's just an educated guess. Correction: for some unknown (to me) reason, my Volvo is listed as a 1990. Actually it was a 1988.

Report Abuse

Love it!

amomoftwo, 10/25/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We just purchased this car last week, and we're loving it! We also have a 1988 wagon, and have owned it for 13 years (356,000 miles). There is nothing like a Volvo wagon, I have hauled 150 lbs of dog food, plants and flowers for the yard, a week's worth of groceries, and two kids, all in one trip. The maintenance costs have averaged about $50 per month. We have it checked every year, nothing major has ever gone wrong, just normal maintenance stuff. If you take care of it, it will take care of you. Turns on a dime, feels like a tank. Highway mileage is about 26 MPG. The 1990 version is almost identical, we're looking forward to a long and happy life with it!

Report Abuse

Best Wagon ever built!

mimitw, 08/01/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We have cared and loved this wagon as much as it has loved and cared for us for over 10 years. Bought nused two years young, it has traversed the East Coast a few times and has done it like the champ it is. If that model had ABS nothing - save for a complete breakdown of the vehicle - could ever make us get another car. It still has lots of life left in it. No parent would ever do wrong getting a 240 DL wagon - regardless of age and miles on the car - for a college-bound offspring. Maintenance is costly if done at the dealer, but there are plenty detailed 'how-to' manuals for the mechanically savvy do-it-yourself enthusiast.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 240s for sale

Related Used 1990 Volvo 240 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles