Used 1990 Volvo 240 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 240
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/25 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/395.0 mi.284.4/395.0 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.76 cu.ft.no
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.189.9 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.3084 lbs.2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.7 cu.ft.41.7 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.3 in.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width67.7 in.67.7 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Shell White
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
  • Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • White
  • Wine Red
  • Medium Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Shell White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Sand Beige
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Sand Beige
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Medium Blue
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Shell White
