Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Syncro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity93 cu.ft.
Length179.9 in.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
