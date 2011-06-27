Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon GL Camper Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/331.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity93 cu.ft.
Length179.9 in.
Curb weight3622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
