Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Multivan Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|254.4/286.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.1 l
|Horsepower
|90 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|93 cu.ft.
|Length
|179.9 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|49.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Height
|80.9 in.
|Wheel base
|96.9 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
