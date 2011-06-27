Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Carat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.5/254.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity93 cu.ft.
Length179.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width72.6 in.
