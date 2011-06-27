Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,646
|$30,104
|$33,713
|Clean
|$25,970
|$29,330
|$32,834
|Average
|$24,619
|$27,782
|$31,076
|Rough
|$23,267
|$26,235
|$29,317
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,123
|$27,252
|$30,521
|Clean
|$23,512
|$26,552
|$29,725
|Average
|$22,288
|$25,151
|$28,133
|Rough
|$21,064
|$23,750
|$26,541
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,006
|$25,990
|$29,107
|Clean
|$22,422
|$25,322
|$28,348
|Average
|$21,255
|$23,986
|$26,830
|Rough
|$20,088
|$22,650
|$25,311