  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Touareg
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,745
See Touareg Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,745
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,745
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Carpet Mat Kityes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,745
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Roof Rackyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Trailer Hitch Extrasyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4711 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1287 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume135.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Exterior Colors
  • Black Oak Brown Metallic
  • Sand Gold Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Black Anthracite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,745
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,745
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,745
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Touareg Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles